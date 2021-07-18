BlockMesh (BMH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.00

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $143,133.65 and approximately $19.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.16 or 0.00830939 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

