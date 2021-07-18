Blockpass Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $510,784.98 and $106.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00807237 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars.

