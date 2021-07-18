Blockzero Labs (XIO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $206,857.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $206,857.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.94 or 0.00806903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

