Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) One Day Volume Tops $38,823.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $737,098.58 and approximately $38,823.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.00790177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (CRYPTO:BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,737,352 coins. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

