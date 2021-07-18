BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Up 33.8% in June

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 575,500 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $37.30. 185,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,906. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $353.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $771,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $204,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

