Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $10,646.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

