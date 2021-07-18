BOLT Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $84,319.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00811665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.