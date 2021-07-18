Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNE shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Insiders purchased a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $93,194 over the last quarter.

TSE BNE traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$5.38. 34,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.08. The company has a market cap of C$180.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$5.97.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.