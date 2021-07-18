BonusCloud (BXC) Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $37,625.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00048509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.00797769 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Coin Trading

