BOOM Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $87,339.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $87,339.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.94 or 0.00806903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,759,168 coins and its circulating supply is 778,728,435 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

