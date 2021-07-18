Boosted Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,106.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $350,950.04 and approximately $1,106.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00018538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00101138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00148392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,663.16 or 1.00104334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.