Boson Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $663,709.00 (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001820 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $663,709.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00371137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.95 or 0.01587311 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars.

