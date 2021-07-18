Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

