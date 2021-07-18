Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Hits $640,793.20

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $640,793.20 and $17,131.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

