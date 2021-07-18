Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.89 billion. Braskem posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $17.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

