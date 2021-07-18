Bread Price Tops $0.0984 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00803702 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

