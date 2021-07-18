Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,700 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 2.48% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $66,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 201,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,341.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.60. 709,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,799. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.