Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.08 Million

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report $134.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.30 million. Anaplan posted sales of $106.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $557.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,020,414. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,569,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Anaplan by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 2,935.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after purchasing an additional 711,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

