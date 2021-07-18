Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $86,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,300 shares of company stock valued at $151,526. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANIX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 289,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,455. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

