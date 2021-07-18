Brokerages Anticipate Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

AWH stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.74. 263,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,725. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

