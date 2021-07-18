Brokerages Anticipate CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CohBar.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

CWBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWBR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 528,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,591. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.