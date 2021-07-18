Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Equities analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $80,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $7.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.63 million to $50.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Aegis raised their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

