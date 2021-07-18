Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Post $0.92 EPS

Brokerages expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $39.55 on Friday. First Financial has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $535.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

