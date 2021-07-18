Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Post $0.92 EPS

Brokerages expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $39.55 on Friday. First Financial has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $535.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
