Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $713.80 million, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

