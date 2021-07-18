Brokerages Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. The AZEK posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $263,305.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,788 shares of company stock worth $11,769,487. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,237,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in The AZEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.27. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

