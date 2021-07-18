Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.64 Million

Analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to report $18.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.67 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $107.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.09 million to $108.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $137.33 million, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $137.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.