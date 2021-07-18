Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.28). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Altimmune by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

ALT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $337.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

