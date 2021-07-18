Brokerages Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post sales of $6.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $6.40 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $4.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $26.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWAY. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $9.00 on Friday. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

