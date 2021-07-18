Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. CalAmp posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

CAMP stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $420.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.58. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

