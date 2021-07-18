Brokerages Expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Million

Equities analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to post $3.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.01 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 279.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $24.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $33.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.23 million, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $56.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 113.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

CLGN opened at $18.50 on Friday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

