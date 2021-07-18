Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

