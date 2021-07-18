Brokerages Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

PSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

PSTI opened at $3.56 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $277,955.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,818,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

