Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post $14.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $21.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

SONM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SONM opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

