Brokerages Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,217.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 171,835 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 539,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

