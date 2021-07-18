Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $49.57 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

