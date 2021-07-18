Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bruker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after acquiring an additional 465,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bruker by 24.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $58,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of BRKR opened at $78.36 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.79.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.