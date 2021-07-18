BSClaunch (BSL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,503.00

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. BSClaunch has a market cap of $53,734.42 and approximately $7,503.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00102541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00148427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,851.74 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

