Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in June

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

BCHHF stock remained flat at $$523.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $501.94. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $523.00 and a 12 month high of $523.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bucher Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

