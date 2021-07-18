Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $40.98 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

