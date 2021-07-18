Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the June 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of BZLFF stock remained flat at $$32.95 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,390. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

