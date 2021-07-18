Burency (BUY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Burency has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. Burency has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $465,570.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.00793667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Burency

BUY is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

