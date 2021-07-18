Burger Swap (BURGER) One Day Volume Hits $3.06 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $3.73 or 0.00011762 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,070,836 coins and its circulating supply is 12,695,836 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

