ByteNext Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. ByteNext has a market cap of $888,221.08 and $31,274.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00102943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00146834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,349.65 or 0.99698360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

