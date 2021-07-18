Bytom Price Hits $0.0555 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $80.18 million and $19.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00376158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,691,928,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,444,643,257 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.