bZx Protocol (BZRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.82 Million

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One bZx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market cap of $43.82 million and $23.54 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bZx Protocol has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.81 or 0.00791645 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

bZx Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,590,738 coins. bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network . bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

Buying and Selling bZx Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bZx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bZx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bZx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

