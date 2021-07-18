CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for $58.32 or 0.00184673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $114,490.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.00790177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.