Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Down 45.3% in June

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 874.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,300,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cactus by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 361,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61. Cactus has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

