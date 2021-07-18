Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CLNFF remained flat at $$48.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.23. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

