California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,949 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $77,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP opened at $485.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $491.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.