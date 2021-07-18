California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,551 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $71,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 55,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $148.93 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.69 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

